Lil Wayne And Chris Brown Are Involved In A Federal Drug Investigation

Both Lil Wayne and Chris Brown have been targeted in a federal drug investigation. They are allegedly involved with Miami music producer, Harrison Garcia, who is under investigation for criminal drug charges.

Garcia sent texts to one of his underlings to deliver drugs to Wayne. In the text he said, “I’ll shoot u some trees. Its for Wayne.”

In another text Garcia shared a screen shot of a bank account containing a $15,000 deposit from Chris Brown, claiming the money was for, “Drugs … lean and sh*t.”

