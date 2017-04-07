Man Absolutely Loses It When His Credit Card Is Declined Buying M&Ms (Video)

April 7, 2017 5:16 AM
Filed Under: candy, Convenience store, crazy, credit card, Declined, funny, M&Ms, man, retail, video

It’s never a good feeling to see your credit card declined when trying to make a purchase.  Can you imagine how it must feel when all you’re trying to buy is a $.75 bag of M&Ms?

Well, this gentleman knows the feeling, and he wants you to know, it doesn’t feel good.  While trying to purchase a bag of the delicious candies, his card was declined, and rather than search his pockets for some change, or perhaps sift through the little bowl most convenience stores place on the counter, he absolutely goes BALLISTIC!  He pushes the register off the counter, throws a hissy fit, and even chucks what appears to be a banana at one of the employees.

It’s insane.

Santa Ana police currently estimate the damage at $700, so for his sake we’re hoping the M&Ms were at least Peanut.

They are still looking for this guy.

Via BroBible

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live