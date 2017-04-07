Man Absolutely Loses It When His Credit Card Is Declined Buying M&Ms (Video)

It’s never a good feeling to see your credit card declined when trying to make a purchase. Can you imagine how it must feel when all you’re trying to buy is a $.75 bag of M&Ms?

Well, this gentleman knows the feeling, and he wants you to know, it doesn’t feel good. While trying to purchase a bag of the delicious candies, his card was declined, and rather than search his pockets for some change, or perhaps sift through the little bowl most convenience stores place on the counter, he absolutely goes BALLISTIC! He pushes the register off the counter, throws a hissy fit, and even chucks what appears to be a banana at one of the employees.

It’s insane.

Santa Ana police currently estimate the damage at $700, so for his sake we’re hoping the M&Ms were at least Peanut.

They are still looking for this guy.

Via BroBible