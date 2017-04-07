Man Surprises Girlfriend With Proposal, And Shocks Her When He Brings Out Her Side Piece (Video)

We know nothing about the individuals in this video. But we do know this is a proposal she will never forget.

A guy surprised his girlfriend at her job, when he dropped to one knee and took her hand in his. Every girl’s dream right? Her coworkers gathered around in shock and joy, ready to celebrate with the happy couple. That is until the guy brings out the girl’s side piece.

Awkward.

The two dudes confront her, and she just bails. She walks out of the restaurant in total embrassment, while the guys kept reitterating how she had “two good men at the same time.”

Check it out below! Be warned, there is some NSFW language; proceed with caution!