Pierce Brosnan Opens Up About Losing His Wife & Daughter To Ovarian Cancer

Pierce Brosnan has had a very lucrative acting career, but what some may not know is that he’s had a very painful personal life.

In 1991, Brosnan’s wife Cassandra Harris passed away after a battle with ovarian cancer. Then, twenty-three years later, Brosnan also lost his daughter Charlotte to the very same disease.

In an interview with Esquire, Brosnan finally opened up about Cassandra and Charlotte. Brosnan said…

“I don’t look at the cup as half full, believe me. The dark, melancholy Irish black dog sits beside me from time to time.”

The former James Bond also opened up about his rough childhood. His father abandoned him and his mother worked in London, which forced him to live with relatives. Brosnan said…

“My fatherly instincts are purely my own. They relate back to no one, because there was no one.”

Wow, just wow.