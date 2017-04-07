“Scream Queen” Abigail Breslin Stars In “Dirty Dancing” Remake! See The First Pics From The Set!

We finally have our first look at the upcoming remake of the classic movie Dirty Dancing.

Abigail Breslin will star as Frances “Baby” Houseman, originally portrayed by Jennifer Grey, opposite Colt Prattes in the role made famous by Patrick Swayze, Camp Kellerman dance instructor Johnny Castle.

Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing also round out the cast, and they all have posted pictures from the set offering us our first glimpses at the upcoming movie.

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked! 📸Repost from @tvguidemagazine. May 24th on ABC @ 8pm! @abcnetwork @lionsgatetv A post shared by Colt Prattes (@coltprattes) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th! A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Get ready to see this on May 24th on ABC!! Very proud of ya! Learned ukulele and everything A post shared by Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

FIRST LOOK pix from the "Dirty Dancing" remake. The Catskills are alive with music and 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 #DirtyDancing #TheHousemanFamily #NoonePutsBabyInTheCorner On ABC *MAY 24* A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Neil and the Houseman's getting lit AF. #dirtydancing A post shared by Trevor Einhorn (@treveinhorn) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

The movie is scheduled to premier on ABC Wednesday, May 24.

