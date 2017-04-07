“Scream Queen” Abigail Breslin Stars In “Dirty Dancing” Remake! See The First Pics From The Set!

We finally have our first look at the upcoming remake of the classic movie Dirty Dancing.
Abigail Breslin will star as Frances “Baby” Houseman, originally portrayed by Jennifer Grey, opposite Colt Prattes in the role made famous by Patrick Swayze, Camp Kellerman dance instructor Johnny Castle.
Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing also round out the cast, and they all have posted pictures from the set offering us our first glimpses at the upcoming movie.
The movie is scheduled to premier on ABC Wednesday, May 24.
Via People