Shia LaBeouf was removed from a Los Angeles bowling alley, last night after going crazy on the bartender over french fries.

In videos shared by TMZ, you can see the 30-year-old actor begin to flip out and throw a tantrum, shouting explicit language at the bartender after apparently refusing to serve him french fries.

Shia screams repeatedly “You fu*%ing racist b*@h!” as he is escorted out the Pinz bowling alley.