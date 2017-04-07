Texas’ Own Toadies Did A Texas Cover Of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’

April 7, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: baseball, Take Me Out To The Ballgame, Texas Cover, The Toadies, Toadies

Baseball season is officially underway, and to celebrate The Toadies have created a Texas version of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’.

Can your baseball brain handle this?

There are actually lots of recent versions of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ and most are actually pretty good.

Everyone from the Goo Goo Dolls to Carly Simon have remade the classic. Here, take a listen…

Let’s start with the Goo Goo Dolls’ version of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”

Up next we have Dr. John.

What about Carly Simon?

And who could forget Brave Combo!

Okay so maybe they aren’t all great.

Well, get ready for this one. It’s from Fort Worth’s own Toadies, and chances are you’re going to be hearing it. A lot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live