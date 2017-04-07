Texas’ Own Toadies Did A Texas Cover Of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’

Baseball season is officially underway, and to celebrate The Toadies have created a Texas version of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’.

Can your baseball brain handle this?

There are actually lots of recent versions of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ and most are actually pretty good.

Everyone from the Goo Goo Dolls to Carly Simon have remade the classic. Here, take a listen…

Let’s start with the Goo Goo Dolls’ version of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”

Up next we have Dr. John.

What about Carly Simon?

And who could forget Brave Combo!

Okay so maybe they aren’t all great.

Well, get ready for this one. It’s from Fort Worth’s own Toadies, and chances are you’re going to be hearing it. A lot.