First Uber gets kicked out of Austin, now they’ve been kicked out of a whole country. The company is now blocked from Italy, unable to even advertise in the country, after a judge ruled that they created unfair competition.

A law suit was brought to court by Italy’s taxi associations, which succeeded in banning Uber from operating in Italy.

Uber X was limited in other EU countries, but this is the first instance of a complete ban on the ride-sharing service.

Via Mashable