The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has pulled UFC fighter, Pearl Gonzalez, from UFC 210 on Friday morning, due to her implants. Both fighters successfully weighed in at just under the cut off for the strawweight limit.

It was discovered that Gonzalez did in fact have implants, which is strictly prohibited by the NYSAC. She was scheduled to fight the undefeated Cynthia Calvillo on the UFC 210 main card Saturday night at KeyBank Arena.

Via Barstool Sports