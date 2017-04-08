Get Ready: New Texas Motor Speedway Burrito Has Three Layers Of Bacon

It’s called the the Hawg Heaven Burro Grande…and it’s, well, heavenly. It’s also making its debut at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500: happening this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (watch it being made in the video above).

So what sets this Tex-Mex concoction apart from every other burrito in the DFW area? How about three layers of bacon.

If you know anything about Hawg Heaven (stand 405, inside Gate 4), you know they specialize in bacon-focused NASCAR race-day foods. And chances are fans of the stand’s chow are going to go hog-wild for it.

And if you’re interested in the other ingredients the $11 ‘Grande contains: tomato-cilantro rice, cheese, pickled red onion and Fritos. But the best parts are the layers: pork carnitas with specks of pecan-wood-smoked bacon, bacon-jalapeno ranch beans, and bacon-avocado cream.

Now, how many defibrillators do they have at TMS?

Our entire crew will tackle the Hawg Heaven Burro Grande Sunday at @TXMotorSpeedway. Gate 4 Stand 405. Also available in @SpeedwayClubTMS pic.twitter.com/iTNkSUinjN — Texas Red Dirt Roads (@txrdr) April 4, 2017

Source: GuideLive

