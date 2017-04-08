See How The Texas Rangers Will Do This Season (According To A Video Game)

GuideLive‘s Britton Peele takes video gaming seriously. If you don’t believe me, check out his blog here. Recently, Britton had an excellent idea: if we ran our Texas Rangers through an MLB The Show 17 season series simulation…how would they do?

It turns out the answer is…not bad! After setting the game’s perimeters on the PlayStation 4 of “no automatic trade deals,” use of up-to-date rosters, and exact virtual/real life schedules, here were some of the highlights of the computerized season:

The Rangers lose their season opener (so far, so good!).

The Rangers finish the season 88-74 (.543).

The Rangers make it to the post season as a wild-card team.

The Rangers beat the Indians in the first round of the playoffs.

The Red Sox eliminate the Rangers in the following round.

The Tigers fall in the 2017 World Series to the Dodgers.

The National League beats the American League in the All-Star Game.

What do you think? Ready to lay those bets down?

Source: GuideLive

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.