Watching  Alec Baldwin talk to him self seems pretty normal.

Last night after a 3 week break Saturday Night Live was back with comedian Louie C.K. Though Louie didn’t steal the show, it was Alec Baldwin who again is making headlines with his Bill O’Reilly impersonation. Half way through the sketch, his character has Donald Trump do a video call and we see Baldwin¬†talking as both characters. Check out the Sketch below.