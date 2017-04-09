Canine Corner: Mack

Mack is a two-and-a-half-year-old, 48-lb. Australian Kelpie mix who is extremely intelligent and eager to please. Just look at his happy smile!

Mack would be a great running companion for someone who doesn’t take running too seriously. He runs 3-4 miles several times a week, but he’s not especially fast and likes to take breaks. He is good on a leash, and would be happy in a home with regular walks. Mack also enjoys training sessions and quickly picks up new tricks/commands. Mack knows: Sit, Down, Shake, High Five, Paw, Paws up. He’ll learn anything for treats!

He is potty- and crate-trained, and he’s working on doggie etiquette. He is good with new people in public, but can be cautious with new people in his home (getting better). Mack wants to be a good dog, and he has really improved in foster care. It seems Mack was not well socialized as a pup, so new experiences and unfamiliar objects can scare him, but given some patience, he learns some of his fears are unwarranted (like fear of a bubble wand). He will need someone who understands positive reinforcement and has dog ownership experience.

Mack enjoys direct play with humans or dogs, rather than toys (although he’ll pick up a toy from time to time). He’s a goofball who will dive head first into a lap and then collapse on himself while playing. He gets along well with other dogs in the home and in public. He is non-reactive to other dogs, which makes walks a joy. (The dog across the street will bark like crazy and Mack may be curious, but will not jump or bark back.)

Mack would enjoy a playful pup in his forever home, but it’s not a necessity if given lots of physical and mental stimulation. Mack and the resident “closet kitty” are very loving together. He is gentle and lets her nuzzle his snout. He prefers women but is great with men once he gets familiar with them.

Mack has been neutered and is up-to-date on vaccinations. He is heartworm-negative, and as long as he is kept on HW preventatives, it should never be an issue. To meet this smart, handsome guy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Check out Mack in action!

