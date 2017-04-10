Cameras Catch News Anchor Daydreaming At Work; Her Reaction Is Absolutely Hilarious (Video)

April 10, 2017 6:23 AM
We all daydream at work, but at least we’re not embarrassed in front of thousands of people when we are caught.

Natasha Exelby, an anchor at Australia’s ABC News 24 was distracted when another reporter finished her story.  Cameras cut back to Natasha incredibly invested in the pen she was holding, and for a second had no idea she was live.  She looks up and is completely shocked to find out she’s on, and has one of the most real moments captured on television in a long time.

Check it out below!

Natasha appears to be in good spirits about her little slip up, tweeting thanks to everyone from herself and her “mesmerising pen.”

Via People

