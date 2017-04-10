Competitive Eater Shatters His Own World Record, Eats 255 Peeps In Five Minutes

April 10, 2017 6:03 AM
Filed Under: candy, competitive eater, food, marshmallow peeps, matt stonie, Peeps, world record

Matt Stonie is the #2 ranked competitive eater in the world, behind only perennial Hot Dog champion Joey Chestnut.  Stonie, nicknamed “Megatoad” proved his claim as one of the best of the best by shattering his own world record by eating 255 marshmallow Peeps in just five minutes.

He set the mark at last year’s National Harbor World Peeps Eating Championship where he ate 200 of the fluffy treats in five minutes.

If you really want to see video, Stonie regularly posts content on YouTube, and filmed himself attempting to set the world record last March.

By netting first place in the contest, Stonie took home the grand prize of $1,750.

Via NBC DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live