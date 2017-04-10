Competitive Eater Shatters His Own World Record, Eats 255 Peeps In Five Minutes

Whats my job? Eating cute fluffy sugar covered marshmallows.

Peep eating championship in < 1hr. #PEEPS pic.twitter.com/ZlNkjnG0wN — Matt Stonie (@MattStonie) April 8, 2017

Matt Stonie is the #2 ranked competitive eater in the world, behind only perennial Hot Dog champion Joey Chestnut. Stonie, nicknamed “Megatoad” proved his claim as one of the best of the best by shattering his own world record by eating 255 marshmallow Peeps in just five minutes.

He set the mark at last year’s National Harbor World Peeps Eating Championship where he ate 200 of the fluffy treats in five minutes.

If you really want to see video, Stonie regularly posts content on YouTube, and filmed himself attempting to set the world record last March.

By netting first place in the contest, Stonie took home the grand prize of $1,750.

Via NBC DFW