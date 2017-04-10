Dad Pulls An Epic Prank On His Daughters, Tells Them To Ask For Blinker Fluid & A Bucket Of Steam At The Auto Parts Store

When’s the last time you checked your blinker fluid? More importantly, when is the last time you bought blinker fluid?

Just kidding! Blinker fluid doesn’t exist. Sadly though these kids had to find out the hard way.

Yep, you can thank dear old dad for pulling an epic prank on his two daughters. Just for fun, dad had his girls go into the auto parts store and ask for blinker fluid. While he was at it…he told them to ask for a bucket of steam too! Did we mention they also had a coupon for both items!

Such a mean dad!!!!!!!!!!! These poor girls got laughed out of the store!