First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Teaser Trailer Drops

OMG! OMG! OMG! The first teaser trailer for the upcoming ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ has dropped, and it looks amazing!

The trailer opens with Thor wrapped in chains, and then shows Cate Blanchett, who will be playing Hela in the movie, destroy Thor’s hammer and Asgard itself.

The trailer then goes into a montage showing Thor’s capture by Tessa Thompson’s character, Valkyrie, and Thor is forced to fight in some sort of gladiator style arena run by Jeff Goldblum, Grandmaster.

Thor is then forced to fight none other than The Hulk!

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is set to be released this November and it stars Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jamie Alexander, Karl Urban, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Ray Stevenson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.