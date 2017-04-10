Flight Crew Helps Deliver Premature Baby Born Mid-Flight 42,000 Feet In The Air

April 10, 2017 8:52 AM
A Turkish Airlines flight landed with one extra passenger when a pregnant woman on board prematurely went into labor.

Nafi Diaby was 28 weeks into her pregnancy when she began to have contractions on board a flight that took off from the Guinea capital of Conakry.  The crew on the flight, along with several passengers, immediately went to work, and safely helped Nafi deliver her baby girl 42,000 feet in the air.

The plane made an emergency landing in the Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou, and were immediately taken to a hospital.  Both mother and baby were reportedly tired, but in good health.

Most expectant mothers are able to fly until they are 36 weeks pregnant.

