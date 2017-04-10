Kanye West Launches First Line In Yeezy Jewelry Collection

Of course Kanye’s jewelry line was inspired by 14th century Florentine art. Of course he said the prices speak to the piece’s quality (aka EXPENSIVE!).
Can we expect anything less from Kanye?
He just introduced us to his brand new jewelry line, which is a collaboration with Jacob & Company’s Jacob Arabo. West explained to Vogue his goals in creating a timelessness in his inaugural jewelry collection. He said, “I wanted to create something that represented timeless love.” For $15,000 it better be timeless! Or at least grant the wearer magical powers.
Kim apparently modeled the jewelry before it was released at the 2016 VMA’s as well as during Paris Fashion Week. In fact, some of Yeezy’s pieces were amongst those stolen out of her hotel room!
Via Complex