KFC Promises Non-Antibiotic Raised Chicken By 2018

According to CNN, a 2016 report written by Chain Reaction II, a group of (6) nonprofit and activist organizations, antibiotics have been used for years in non-organic livestock in order “to help them survive and make them grow faster in unsanitary, crowded and stressful conditions.” Health researchers have become more concerned with the affects these antibiotics can have on people.

Now, KFC is planning to follow Subway, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Panera Bread, by only serving chicken not raised with possibly harmful antibiotics. KFC promises to have this practice in place, by 2018.

In the never-ending competitive fast food industry, I am surprised KFC didn’t opt to do this earlier.