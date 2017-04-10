Kylie Jenner Goes To Prom With Student Whose Original Date Turned Him Down

Albert Ochoa’s original date to his prom turned him down, but luckily he was able to find someone else to take at the last-minute, it just so happens that someone was Kylie Jenner!
The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left high school after ninth grade to finish her education, so she never got to attend a prom of her own. Since 2014, she has expressed a desire to attend prom for herself, so the opportunity presented itself.
Jenner crashed the prom and surprised everyone in attendance, who were told the cameras were there to film a documentary. No, not really, kids.
Definitely a night, especially the date that rejected him, will never forget!
Via Complex