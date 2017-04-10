Looks like Kylie Jenner is getting her own TV show! The Life of Kylie will explore the private life of Kylie Jenner many fans have been waiting for. The 8-episode series will premiere on E! this summer. Not official date set just yet.

In an interview with E!, Jenner says, “These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

We hope this will give us an inside look beyond the woman behind all the lip kits, fancy cars, relationships, mansions, Instagram photos and filtered Snapchat stories. We’re talking everything here. The good, the bad, and the ugly, too. Maybe this will be a series where we just “realize stuff,” you know?