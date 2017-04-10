Rapper Reportedly Jumped Into the Ocean to Dodge a $600 Seafood Bill

Well here’s a creative dine-and-dash escape we haven’t heard of before. Australian rapper, Terry Peck, otherwise known by his stage name, “2Pec.” reportedly racked up nearly $620 worth of seafood and booze at a restaurant before jumping into the ocean to escape the bill. The 33-year-old appeared in court on Monday morning and was charged with stealing along with two counts of serious assault of a police officer. What caused this man to do something so extreme you may ask? The lobster was “overcooked.”

But what really need to know here is how exactly one goes about racking up $600+ on seafood single-handedly? Well, it apparently takes two lobsters, a baby octopus, and 21 vodka oyster shots, all washed down with “a number of Coronas.” We’re not joking here and apparently “2Pec” wasn’t either when he decided to jump into the ocean.

