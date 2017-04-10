Reports Finds Out About Husband’s Death While Reporting It Live

April 10, 2017 6:23 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, car crash, India, Reporter

Supreet Kaur, a 28-year-old news anchor for IBC24, a regional news channel in India, was reporting on a car crash for the Saturday morning news when she realized that one of the victims was her husband.

The amazing thing is Kaur managed to keep her composure thorough the entire segment. Producers were the first realize Kaur’s husband was involved but they did “not have the courage” to tell her.

After speaking with a reporter on scene, Kaur knew her husband was involved. She managed to finish the report with full composure. Once finished, she broke down, called relatives and rushed to the crash site.

An IBC24 editor had this to say, “It speaks volumes about her sense of duty and professionalism that she continued and kept her calm for another 10 minutes.’’

Via BuzzFeed

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live