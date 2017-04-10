Reports Finds Out About Husband’s Death While Reporting It Live

Supreet Kaur, a 28-year-old news anchor for IBC24, a regional news channel in India, was reporting on a car crash for the Saturday morning news when she realized that one of the victims was her husband.

The amazing thing is Kaur managed to keep her composure thorough the entire segment. Producers were the first realize Kaur’s husband was involved but they did “not have the courage” to tell her.

After speaking with a reporter on scene, Kaur knew her husband was involved. She managed to finish the report with full composure. Once finished, she broke down, called relatives and rushed to the crash site.

An IBC24 editor had this to say, “It speaks volumes about her sense of duty and professionalism that she continued and kept her calm for another 10 minutes.’’

Via BuzzFeed