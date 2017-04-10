Teenager Needs 18 Million Retweets To Win Free Chicken Nuggets For A Year

Carter Wilkerson just wants some free nuggs.

The 16-year-old from Reno, Nevada tweeted popular chain Wendy’s asking how many retweets it would take to score free chicken nuggets for a year.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Wendy’s has some of the best social media game going right now, so they responded “18 million.”

Oh it’s on now. #NuggsForCarter began trending on Twitter, and he’s going to need a lot of help. The most retweeted tweet of all time belongs to Ellen DeGeneres for her star-studded selfie at the Oscars a few years back, which currently stands at 3.2 million retweets.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

He’s received support from some of the biggest companies and biggest celebrities in the world, who all want to see Carter score his nuggs.

It's good to have dreams https://t.co/gY4WfBX45i — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) April 8, 2017

Carter is definitely close, to breaking the record at least. Currently, his tweet sits at 2.2 million retweets. Nowhere near the 18 million to receive the free nuggs, but pretty cool nonetheless.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Help Carter achieve his dream! We all win with nuggets.

Via Today