Texas Based Taco Franchise Files Lawsuit over Catchphrase

“Damn good tacos” has fueled a battle between Texas and Colorado taco restaurants.

The Austin based franchise Torchy’s Tacos has filed a federal law suit over infringment on their trademarked catchprase.

Torchy’s first registered its “Damn Good Tacos” tagline in 2008, two years after the Colorado restaurant opened; although, the Colorado taco joint spells their name: “Dam Good Tacos.”

In a good neighborly fashion, Torchy’s sent a cease and desist letter to ‘Dam Good Tacos’ and even offered financial assistance to change their name, however they declined. Torchy’s will soon face the Colorado restaurant in Federal court.