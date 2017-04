Only in Texas will you find a pecan pie vending machine.

If you are headed to Austin, you might want to make a pit stop in Cedar Creek, Texas. Right next to the giant squirrel statue holding a nut sits a 24-hour pecan pie vending machine kept fully stocked by Berdoll Pecan Farm.

I found a pecan pie vending machine tonight. pic.twitter.com/iQ5ZB8idxA — Christian Young (@xchinYoung) April 10, 2017

This particular vending machines even houses full sized pecan pies, which are replenished with fresh pies every day!