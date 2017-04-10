This Is Why You Should NEVER Cut Your Own Hair

April 10, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: comb, Cut, electric razor, hair, salon professinoal

There are very few people in this world who should cut their own hair. Those of you who like the buzz cut look and those of you who are salon professionals.

For everyone else that doesn’t fall into those two categories…PLEASE don’t cut your own hair! It’s a terrible idea. We know you think you can do it, but it never ever works out for you.

Need proof? How about this woman who tried to cut her bangs with an electric razor?

View post on imgur.com

Oooops. We don’t think that was the look she was going for. Don’t worry, it’ll grow out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live