VIDEO: This Man Had To Be Dragged Off An Over Booked Plane

A man had to literally be dragged off a United Airlines flight after the flight became overbooked. Apparently dour United employees needed to board the full flight, last minute, to be in Louisville. The announcement came only after everyone had boarded.

The captain asked if anyone would be willing to leave the plane, but no one volunteered. At that point the manager came out and announced passengers would be selected at random.

One man, who was picked, refused to leave. It turns out he is a doctor and had patients to see the next day.

The situation quickly turned sour when the manager called three security guards to forcefully remove the doctor. The doctor was clearly brutalized, but eventually let back, covered in blood mind you.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Needless to say both the passengers and readers a like are disgusted by the altercation.

Chicago Police statement confirms officers forcibly removed a passenger who refused to leave an oversold @united flight, injuring his head pic.twitter.com/5MS2CqhHQI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 10, 2017

United had this to say…

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

Via BuzzFeed