50 Cent Punched A Fan In Concert

During his concert on Saturday, rapper 50 Cent, was pulled off stage by a very aggressive, female, fan. Fiddy didn’t take it too well and retaliated with a swift punch to the chest. Fiddy was performing at the Lox at Baltimore Soundstage. He approached the crowd to shake hands with his fans, mid show, when a woman grabbed him by the arm and attempted to pull him off stage.

TMZ has the video, and it appears that he was attempting to free himself as he was falling into the crowd.

Everything, surprisingly, ended up alright. The woman let go and Fiddy invited her on stage to apologize and the fan ended up twerking on stage, getting to be a part of the show.

