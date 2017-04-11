Apparently, Adam Sandler’s Kids Don’t Like His Movies Either

April 11, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Adam Sandler, Children, comedy, father, Films, kids, Movies, Netflix, SNL

Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore are classics and there is no doubt about it.  Both are iconic movies from the ’90s that launched Adam Sandler into superstardom.  Sandler is a master of pushing out comedy after comedy, but unfortunately none of his recent releases have really been up to the snuff of his earlier works.

Two of his Netflix releases The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over scored a 0% and 5% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, and apparently, even Sandler’s kids hate his movies as much as the critics do.  In an interview with Ellen, the 50-year-old said, “They beg to see them.  They’re like, ‘Please, it’s not fair!  Let me watch your movies.  Those people always yell things at you on the street.  I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about.  So I show them the movies, they demand this.  I’d say about 20 minutes in I see them tuning out, and then I hear them — They’re nervous to say it — but like, ‘Can we watch something else?’  It’s OK, I say no!  I don’t get offended.”

There will be plenty more movies for critics to hate and his kids to tune out of.  Sandler recently signed a new deal with Netflix that promise at least four more movies for the streaming service.

Via Independent

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live