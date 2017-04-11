Apparently, Adam Sandler’s Kids Don’t Like His Movies Either

Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore are classics and there is no doubt about it. Both are iconic movies from the ’90s that launched Adam Sandler into superstardom. Sandler is a master of pushing out comedy after comedy, but unfortunately none of his recent releases have really been up to the snuff of his earlier works.

Two of his Netflix releases The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over scored a 0% and 5% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, and apparently, even Sandler’s kids hate his movies as much as the critics do. In an interview with Ellen, the 50-year-old said, “They beg to see them. They’re like, ‘Please, it’s not fair! Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street. I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about. So I show them the movies, they demand this. I’d say about 20 minutes in I see them tuning out, and then I hear them — They’re nervous to say it — but like, ‘Can we watch something else?’ It’s OK, I say no! I don’t get offended.”

There will be plenty more movies for critics to hate and his kids to tune out of. Sandler recently signed a new deal with Netflix that promise at least four more movies for the streaming service.

Via Independent