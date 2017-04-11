Divorce Cakes Are Actually A Thing!

April 11, 2017 9:48 AM By Sybil Summers
We’ve heard of “divorce parties” where people celebrate their newfound freedom from a former spouse, but this… ahem, takes the cake.

In addition to cutesy t-shirts and girls’ night out drinks with their girlfriends, women are now customizing cakes to symbolize the dissolution of their marriages. Some of them are funny, but what about the ones with fake blood? Check out the photos below, and let us know what you think. Are divorce cakes tasty or tacky?

I do, I Did, I'M DONE! #DivorceCake #ILoveEB

A post shared by EndvilleBakeryAndCatering (@endvillebakeryandcatering) on

Boy bye #divorcecake

A post shared by Anitricia (@lavish_and_lovely) on

#scheidungstorte #divorcecake #torte #scheidung #braut #trennung #cake #bride #feier #celebrate

A post shared by Kristina Vrdoljak (@krvrdoljak) on

#divorcecake Sure why not!

A post shared by Leanne (@leanne.kristen75) on

Haha a divorce cake for my friend!! She's definetly done!! #divorcecake #doneson #imdone #pastrypridewhippedtopping

A post shared by Susana Chavez-Ayala (@susyqcakes) on

Newly single 💃👯 #newbeginning #divorceparty #divorcecake #yummy #divorce

A post shared by Magdalena Sokołowska (@mad_osa) on

It's not me…it's you!!! 😂 My first divorce cake😆 #Patycakes #yolo #divorcecake

A post shared by PATYCAKES (@patycakes) on

#winterscakes #clairescupcakery #divorcecake

A post shared by Emily Christine Hoover-Back (@clairescupcakery) on

 

Listen Live