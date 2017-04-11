Divorce Cakes Are Actually A Thing!

We’ve heard of “divorce parties” where people celebrate their newfound freedom from a former spouse, but this… ahem, takes the cake.

In addition to cutesy t-shirts and girls’ night out drinks with their girlfriends, women are now customizing cakes to symbolize the dissolution of their marriages. Some of them are funny, but what about the ones with fake blood? Check out the photos below, and let us know what you think. Are divorce cakes tasty or tacky?

I do, I Did, I'M DONE! #DivorceCake #ILoveEB A post shared by EndvilleBakeryAndCatering (@endvillebakeryandcatering) on Jan 9, 2016 at 10:26am PST

Boy bye #divorcecake A post shared by Anitricia (@lavish_and_lovely) on Aug 27, 2016 at 11:15pm PDT

#scheidungstorte #divorcecake #torte #scheidung #braut #trennung #cake #bride #feier #celebrate A post shared by Kristina Vrdoljak (@krvrdoljak) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

#divorcecake Sure why not! A post shared by Leanne (@leanne.kristen75) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Haha a divorce cake for my friend!! She's definetly done!! #divorcecake #doneson #imdone #pastrypridewhippedtopping A post shared by Susana Chavez-Ayala (@susyqcakes) on Oct 23, 2016 at 5:00pm PDT

Newly single 💃👯 #newbeginning #divorceparty #divorcecake #yummy #divorce A post shared by Magdalena Sokołowska (@mad_osa) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

It's not me…it's you!!! 😂 My first divorce cake😆 #Patycakes #yolo #divorcecake A post shared by PATYCAKES (@patycakes) on Feb 5, 2016 at 6:43pm PST

#winterscakes #clairescupcakery #divorcecake A post shared by Emily Christine Hoover-Back (@clairescupcakery) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:38am PST

