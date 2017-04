Every since the 1950’s man has dreamed of flying cars, from Star Wars to The Jetsons.¬†Aeromobil, is trying to make that dream come true. Their car-plane uses both a hybrid electric engine and gasoline engine, to solve the problem of needed both jet fuel and gas.

There’s no word yet on how much this will set you back, but we do know you’ll need both a divers licence and pilot’s license.

Via UPROXX