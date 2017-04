United Airlines is hearing it from all sides after that epic-fail on the Chicago/Louisville flight where the cops had to drag off one passenger. He paid for his ticket, but got randomly picked to be forced to miss his flight.

That’s because 4 United employees HAD to get back home first.

Jimmy Kimmel wouldn’t that one just die. He totally put United on blast and then gave United a new commercial to emphasize how little power real people have when they fly.