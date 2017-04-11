Katy Perry Continues To Chop Off All Her Hair, Now Sporting A Spiky, Platinum, Pixie Cut

Katy Perry went blonde, cut it into a bob, and now the singer continues to reintroduce scissors to her flowing locks.

Since her breakup with actor Orlando Bloom, Perry has been no stranger to the salon, and the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer just debuted her brand new look, an incredibly short and spiky, platinum blonde pixie-style haircut.

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

She said in a video posted to her Instagram stories, “When your eyelashes are longer than your hair, you know you’ve just gotten cut from Chris McMillan.”

Via People