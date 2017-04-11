Kelly Clarkson Shares Epic Recording Flub, Completely Misses The Note

April 11, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: high note, Kelly Clarkson, recording, Singing

God bless Kelly Clarkson! She’s simply the best! And it’s not because she’s one of our favorite Texans. It’s because she isn’t afraid to put it all out there, even on those rare occasions when she just doesn’t hit the note.

For most singers, the last thing they want to share with the world is an epic flub. However, Kelly Clarkson is more than willing to embrace that moment. While recording in the studio (hopefully a new album), Kelly gets ready to take on the high note. Now she thinks she’s about to nail it. However, what comes out is nothing but pure hilarity.

The best part though is Kelly’s reaction. Not only is she dying laughing on the ground, but she tells her producer to put it on loop.

OMG! We are crying right along with her. Hysterical!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live