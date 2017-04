Starbucks has and always will be the premiere one stop breakfast destination. Well, now you can grab your midday bite there too.

The new menu, dubbed the “Mercato Menu,” will feature sandwiches, salads, sides and other diet-friendly and even vegan options.

It's finally here!! Get to your local #Chicago #starbucks and try our new #delicious lunch offerings!! #starbucksmercato #tobeapartner #midweststarbuckspartners A post shared by Jason Lewis (@the1st10feet) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Via Elite Daily