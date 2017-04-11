United Loses Almost $1 Billion After Flight Controversy

Following the altercation that took place earlier this week of a passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago being forcibly removed, the somewhat aloof response from CEO Oscar Munoz, and the spotlight of many celebrities condemning the act, it seems United might be experiencing a “re-accommodation” of their own stock, to say the least. United, originally valued at about $22.5, were among the worst performers Tuesday. Currently sitting at about $21.6 billion. While this may not seem like a lot let’s not forget a billion dollars is a billion dollars and when people are treated wrongly, it’s not just the internet watching, it’s the market as well.

Here’s a visual of United Airlines’ stock drop today alone.

United shares down 4.4%, erasing about $990M in market value from the airline's shares amid scandal https://t.co/6o4PKoyseS pic.twitter.com/O2Hg8DLYnS — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 11, 2017