WATCH: This WWE Wrestler Flipped Over An Ambulance

During one of the WWE Raw ‘Backstage Brawl’ segments the unthinkable happened. You may not like wrestling, you may even hate it but you can’t say this isn’t incredible. The segment started off with your run of the mill smack down. Wrestler, Braun Strowman absolutely rag dolled his rival, Roman Reignes.

After some nasty take downs, Roman was put on a stretcher by EMT’s but Braun wasn’t finished yet.

The Strowman took Roman on his stretcher and pushed him off the side of a loading dock. But here’s where it gets crazy. Once Roman was finally loaded into the ambulance, this happened…

The unthinkable has happened on Monday Night #RAW…@BraunStrowman just tipped over the amublence WITH @WWERomanReigns inside! pic.twitter.com/3KEnwtAkbG — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017

Roman probably thought he was safe, but no. This man literally tipped over an ambulance, single-handedley! This clip alone is worth sitting through even the most comically fake moments. For reference, and ambulance can weigh up to 10,000 pounds. Yes, they defiantly cut some weight to make this stunt possible, but still this takes some serious strength. These guys may not be good actors, but you can’t deny their strength.