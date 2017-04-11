You Were Born To Be A Princess! Check Out Disney’s New Line Of Princess-Inspired Cocktail Dresses!

April 11, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Clothes, cocktail, Disney, dresses, fashion, Princess, the dress shop, Walt Disney

The mystic and wonder of Disney princesses gets lost somewhere around those teenage years, although, without fail, it always finds its way back.

For those of us who appreciate the Disney lore once again, and want to be able to feel like a real life princess during a night on the town, we’ve got you covered.  Disney just introduced a new line of clothing called ‘The Dress Shop,” and it features cocktail dresses inspired by your favorite Disney princesses.

There’s a red, dotted dress for Minnie, a teacup-covered dress for Alice, a leaf-print dress for Pocahontas and a dress with half-eaten apples for Snow White.  For those of you that want to tap into your villanous side, there’s even a Wicked Queen dress!

The Dress Shop also includes dresses with designs of Disney’s most famous roller coasters, including the Enchanted Tiki Room and the Tower of Terror.

The dresses retail for between $100 and $160, are currently only available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.  Word is though, they will soon be available for online purchase!

Via Us Weekly

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live