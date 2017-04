Tony Romo donned a Dallas Mavericks jersey, and was named an honorary Mav for the day. To celebrate, Pizza Hut offered all large and medium pizza’s for $9.

Pizza Hut had this to say, “Romo is an all-time Dallas sports great and $9 pizzas on the final home is a good way for fans to partake in the recognition.”

It’s nice to see that Dallas still loves their #9.

Via NBC DFW