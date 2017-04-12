Allen Has a New Convention Center Coming Soon

April 12, 2017 11:27 AM
Allen, Allen TX, Convention Center, Dallas, Development, DFW, headquarters, local, Marriott, new, suburbs, TX

Following more than two years planning, the city of Allen is ready to start building its new convention center. The $91M convention center will be located at the northwest corner of U.S. 75 and Bethany Drive and will be set alongside a new 300-room Marriott Hotel complex as well.  The buildings were designed by HoodRich Architecture of Missouri. Crossland Construction is the general contractor.

Developed by Alter Development, the property sits directly across the street from the popular center Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, which features a variety of high-end shopping and dining options. The addition of the new convention center has grabbed the attention of other corporations to bring their headquarters to the area such as WatchGuard Video and KONE.

The building will begin later this month with a goal to officially open up in early 2018.

