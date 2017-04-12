Dallas City Council Approves Cite And Release For Marijuana Possession

April 12, 2017 4:52 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Dallas City Council, DFW, Law, marijuana

The City of Dallas has taken a huge leap forward in relaxing it’s marijuana possession laws.

A new program approved Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas City Council will let people walk away with only a ticket if they’re caught with less than four ounces of marijuana.  If caught, the person will receive a ticket instead and a court date much like a traffic ticket.

The City of Dallas says with this program they hope to reduce jail time for nonviolent offenses, to cut down the time officers spend at the jail processing these suspects, and to improve officer response time to other more important emergencies.

Offenders would be eligible to walk away with a ticket if they have a valid ID and are at least 17 years old, with no other prior convictions. They’d also have to provide a thumbprint.

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live