Dallas City Council Approves Cite And Release For Marijuana Possession

The City of Dallas has taken a huge leap forward in relaxing it’s marijuana possession laws.

A new program approved Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas City Council will let people walk away with only a ticket if they’re caught with less than four ounces of marijuana. If caught, the person will receive a ticket instead and a court date much like a traffic ticket.

The City of Dallas says with this program they hope to reduce jail time for nonviolent offenses, to cut down the time officers spend at the jail processing these suspects, and to improve officer response time to other more important emergencies.

Offenders would be eligible to walk away with a ticket if they have a valid ID and are at least 17 years old, with no other prior convictions. They’d also have to provide a thumbprint.