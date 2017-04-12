Dog Uses Nose To Open Multiple Doors To Escape Virginia Animal Hospital (Video)

Before you begin to worry, General was found safe and sound, although he certainly did give his caretakers a little bit of panic!

He was staying at the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford, Virginia when the Great Pyrenees made a dramatic escape. The pup somehow opened the door to his cage, and then went door to door in the facility opening them with his mouth! Video follows the pupper strolling through the hospital like it’s nobody’s business before winding up in the parking lot.

He was fortunately found resting in a neighbor’s yard not too far away fro the facility, and was brought back all safe and sound. None of the doors lock from the inside in the facility, and when General made his escape an alarm was triggerd, which is how the staff was able to know he escaped.

Via Huffington Post