Dying Your Hair “Blorange” Is The Latest Color Trend

Long ago, “Blorange” was just one of the fake words you’d use when trying to find something that rhymes with “orange.”

Now, it refers to the latest beauty trend people all across the country are partaking in. Blorange is the latest hair color to push its way past the neon and unicorn hair trends that preceded it. It’s a combination of blonde and orange (duh) and honestly looks like a dye job gone wrong.

Further experiments in blorange thanks @alexbrownsell A post shared by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on Oct 5, 2016 at 5:05am PDT

Cabelo Blorange 💕🍉 #hairstyle #haircolor #haircut ##blorange #blorangehair #negra #eua #usa #asian #africa #pinterestismo #pinterestlife #tumblrgirl #tumblr #follow #pelenegra A post shared by P I N T E R E S T I S M O 🌵 🌊 (@pinterestismo) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Of course, not everyone was on board with blorange hair.

#BLORANGE IS JUST PINK

Y'ALL TRYNA MAKE A NEW COLOUR — bindi the prickle (@bindisimsie) April 11, 2017

the #blorange hair trend looks like when my red hair washed out. tacky. — jo (@NlNETEEN99) April 11, 2017

Lost count the amount of times my hairs been #blorange by accident 😅 — Indianna (@Indianna_Leigh) April 11, 2017

i hate all of you i had "#blorange" hair MONTHS AGO… pic.twitter.com/hUa9HQfkuv — ange (@_enjoIras) April 12, 2017

Any of y’all going to try out the Blorange look?

Via Her