Jude Law is set to play Albus Dumbledore In Fantastic Beasts Sequel

April 12, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: Albus Dumbledore, Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter, Jude Law

Warner Bros. made the announcement today stating the 2 time Oscar nominee will be portraying the iconic wizard.

This series of the Harry Potter franchise takes place well before the events in the book. Jude law will be playing a much younger Dumbledore who is a professor at Hogwarts instead of Headmaster. Production on Fantastic Beast 2 is set to begin this Summer, with David Yates returning to direct from a screenplay written by J.K. Rowling. Jude Law recently starred in HBO’s new series The Young Pope. Fantastic Beasts 2 is set to hit theaters in November 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live