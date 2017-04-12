Ken Hitchcock to Return to Coach the Dallas Stars

April 12, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Stars, Ken Hitchcock

Shall we party like it’s 1999?

Wow – the rumors are true! The former Stars coach is the future Stars coach, according to multiple sources.

Gotta love this tweet:

The Stars announced that Lindy Ruff won’t return after a disappointing season. Hitchcock was released by the St. Louis Blues in February and had previously said he’d retire at the end of the just completed season. But…

Not so fast.

Hitchcock is fourth all-time as far as wins and spent seven seasons with the Stars to begin his NHL coaching career.

Winning that Stanley Cup at the end of the century!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live