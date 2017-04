NBA player Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been more than close since September of 2016. After the divorce with now ex husband, Lamar Odom, Khloe announced that she is ready to not only move on but to take the next step with her bae Tristan.

💕 US 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Via Elite Daily