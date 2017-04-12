Louis Tomlinson Will NOT Face Charges Stemming From Altercation With Photographer At LAX

Last March, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson confronted a photographer at LAX who was annoyingly taking pictures of the pop star. The paparazzo fell, later claiming that he was injured because of the attack.

As of now, the 25-year-old will not be charged with anything, although Frank T. Mateljan III, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said the courts have up to a year to decide if they want to charge Tomlinson with anything.

Mateljan said “Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future. Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures.”

All parties involved in the incident will attend a hearing later this month.

Via People