Ludacris’ new song ‘Vitamin D’ may be pretty good, but the music video is a bit of a head-scratcher. In the video the rapper sports some CGI abs so fake they make the airbrushed muscles of 300 look real.

so……. ludacris is just gonna CGI himself with abs using sega dreamcast graphics ??? it's rough out here. pic.twitter.com/BnAettIvd3 — Ahmed/Rozay Top 5 (@big_business_) April 10, 2017

Needless to say the internet is going crazy, but Ludacris is a good sport and he’s even joined in on the joke, claiming the abs were meant to be obviously fake.

@TylerIAm Are we just gonna ignore ludacris thought Bat suit abs were gonna go unnoticed? pic.twitter.com/lp1SjWy7pq — Vape & Snus (@trilldaddyvape) April 10, 2017

Is this a massive fail or brilliant satire? You decide.

PS: Abs anyone?

